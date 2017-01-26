Watch NZH Local Focus: Anti-GM campai...

Watch NZH Local Focus: Anti-GM campaigners seek social media support

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The fruit is one of Hawke's Bay's biggest exports - a niche in the global market - and locals want it to stay that way. Bostock New Zealand owner John Bostock says: "We don't want central government interfering with how we market our fruit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Sat JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC