Wake Up, Wimmera | Wednesday, January 4, 2017
PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email [email protected] to have your pic included! Photo: @sustainable_haven, via Instagram - Spotted these in our garden looks like a Cuckoo bee an Australian Native bee. It's a sunny day ahead - Horsham has a max of 34, Stawell 32, Warracknabeal 35, Nhill 34, and Edenhope 32. A Stawell resident who was crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the scene like a "battlefield" full of unconscious people laying on the floor and receiving medical attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|14 hr
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Sat
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC