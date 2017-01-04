Wake Up, Wimmera | Wednesday, January...

Wake Up, Wimmera | Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Ararat Advertiser

PIC OF THE DAY: Use the hashtag #wakeupWimmera on Instagram or email [email protected] to have your pic included! Photo: @sustainable_haven, via Instagram - Spotted these in our garden looks like a Cuckoo bee an Australian Native bee. It's a sunny day ahead - Horsham has a max of 34, Stawell 32, Warracknabeal 35, Nhill 34, and Edenhope 32. A Stawell resident who was crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the scene like a "battlefield" full of unconscious people laying on the floor and receiving medical attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) 14 hr Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Sat Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC