WA unemployment falls slightly to 6.6%
The West Australian treasurer says he is aware some people are still doing it tough in the "transitioning" economy as the WA unemployment rate fell to 6.6 per cent. Official figures released on Thursday show the state's unemployment rate fell in December from 6.9 per cent in November.
