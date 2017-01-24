WA election 2017: Shark net for Geral...

WA election 2017: Shark net for Geraldton under surprise Liberal promise

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

A Liberal Party election promise to erect a shark net at a popular regional beach in Western Australia has been met with surprise while being described as "pork barrelling" by a political commentator. WA Premier Colin Barnett has pledged $200,000 to establish a "protected swimming area" at the port city of Geraldton, 400 kilometres north of Perth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Sun Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC