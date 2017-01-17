Vegemite goes home: Oreo maker sells ...

Vegemite goes home: Oreo maker sells to Australia's Bega

Vegemite, the salty, brown spread beloved in Australia, is going home, purchased by an Australian dairy company from the maker of Oreos. Mondelez International Inc. said Wednesday it was selling Vegemite and other Australian and New Zealand grocery products to Bega Cheese in a deal worth about $345.3 million .

Chicago, IL

