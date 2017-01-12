Trump disappoints, market falls

1 hr ago

THE share market fell on Thursday as early momentum provided by a higher Australian dollar and commodity prices was overshadowed by negative responses to US President- elect Donald Trump's first press conference in six months. Shares rose in morning trade, particularly in the mining sector, after a fall in the US dollar overnight, which helped commodity prices, CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

Chicago, IL

