Total fire ban for Sydney and most of NSW as scorcher forecast and fire risk soars

As NSW residents brace themselves yet again for a scorching day, with the mercury set to rise above 40 degrees in some areas, authorities have issued a total fire ban for most of the state. The forecast of unexpectedly strong north-westerly winds has prompted the NSW Rural Fire Service to increase the areas with total fire bans from 11 to 12. Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons from the NSW Rural Fire Service said that the strong winds, low humidity and high heat would combine to pose a deadly bushfire risk.

