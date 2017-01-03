Tom O'Connor: It's time to cap touris...

Tom O'Connor: It's time to cap tourist numbers

Manawatu Evening Standard

OPINION: The recent discovery of human waste along a popular cycling track in Taupo was as predictable as it was avoidable. Many groups and individuals who enjoy the New Zealand outdoors, from mountaineering clubs to hunters and anglers, have warned for some time that New Zealanders would be pushed out of our special places by growing numbers of tourists unless adequate controls were put in place.

Chicago, IL

