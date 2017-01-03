Tom O'Connor: It's time to cap tourist numbers
OPINION: The recent discovery of human waste along a popular cycling track in Taupo was as predictable as it was avoidable. Many groups and individuals who enjoy the New Zealand outdoors, from mountaineering clubs to hunters and anglers, have warned for some time that New Zealanders would be pushed out of our special places by growing numbers of tourists unless adequate controls were put in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC