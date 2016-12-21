Tobacco price increase won't stop smokers
The tax on tobacco products increased by 10 per cent on January 1 as part of the Government's plan to make New Zealand smokefree by 2025. The cost of a packet of cigarettes will rise to about $30 in the next four years after the budget delivered a 10 per cent a year tax rise in May. The measure was announced in the budget by Associate Health Minister Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiaga and Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|3 hr
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Sat
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC