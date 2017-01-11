Timaru electrician's leg, arm and chest tattoos are all pure Kiwi

Tattoos on Jonty Penney's right leg read like a Kiwiana exhibition: the goodnight kiwi and cat, jandals, gumboots, Horse from Footrot Flats , a Morris Minor, a tomato-shaped squeezable sauce dispenser, Buzzy Bee, the Four Square guy and a tiki. The electrician's first tattoo, of a tiger, at the age of 16 on his right upper arm shocked his mum and he has since covered it up with other tattoos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.