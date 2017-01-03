Timaru brothers heading to national scooter competition
Kahurangi Day-Brown, 13, and Makaia Day-Brown, 10, are heading to the New Zealand Scooter Championship in Christchurch this weekend. A pair of talented Timaru brothers will soon fulfil one of their late father's biggest wishes by riding their scooters on the national stage.
