Timaru brothers heading to national scooter competition

10 hrs ago

Kahurangi Day-Brown, 13, and Makaia Day-Brown, 10, are heading to the New Zealand Scooter Championship in Christchurch this weekend. A pair of talented Timaru brothers will soon fulfil one of their late father's biggest wishes by riding their scooters on the national stage.

