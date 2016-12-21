Three children diagnosed with meningococcal over New Year
Three young children from Brisbane's northside have contracted the potentially fatal meningococcal disease after spending New Year's Eve with their family at Brisbane's South Bank Parklands. A two-year-old was taken first to Prince Charles Hospital on Sunday, then to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on Sunday night where the disease was confirmed.
