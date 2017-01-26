Thousands march demanding change to A...

Thousands march demanding change to Australia Day, citing aboriginal injustices

Police escort people joining a march with Aboriginal protesters on Australia Day in central Brisbane, Australia, January 26, 2017. AAP/Dan Peled/via Thousands of Australians staged protest marches on Thursday demanding the date of Australia Day, Jan. 26, be changed as it celebrates the arrival of white settlement and the beginning of injustices suffered by the country's disadvantaged Aborigines.

