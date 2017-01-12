Thiel: Idea of floating libertarian u...

Thiel: Idea of floating libertarian utopia not realistic

In 2008, the billionaire venture capitalist and Trump transition team member launched a group on a mission to develop a floating city , called a seastead, that would serve as a permanent, politically autonomous settlement. He invested some $1.7 million in The Seasteading Institute, and resigned from its board in 2011.

Chicago, IL

