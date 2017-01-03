The remarkable work of surgeons who saved Sarah's hand and created a bond for life
University of Canberra student Sarah Hazell was heading home to Moruya for Christmas a year ago when her car veered off the Kings Highway just south of Bungendore and rolled several times. Her right hand was all-but severed, "hanging on by a tiny tendon", according to the Canberra Hospital plastic surgeon Ross Farhadieh.
