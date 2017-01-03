The Castle house saved with plans to ...

The Castle house saved with plans to relocate it to New South Wales

The suburban Melbourne house used to film The Castle may have been saved from the threat of being demolished , with a proposed plan to move it to New South Wales. Federation Council administrator Mike Eden said the house would likely find a new home in Corowa, not far from Albury.

