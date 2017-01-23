'Tanna' director recounts path from tiny island to Oscar nod
This image released by Lightyear Entertainment shows Marie Wawa, left, and Mungau Dain in a scene from the film, "Tanna." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign language film on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|11 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC