Sustainable farm and homes destroyed, residents evacuated as fire rages out of control in Coromandel
A fierce fire on the Coromandel Peninsula is continuing to burn out of control, claiming properties in a sustainable farming community. The explosive bush fire south of Whitianga has already burned six homes to the ground and come close to destroying others.
