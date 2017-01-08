Sussan Ley saved by Turnbull's timidity

Sussan Ley can thank prime ministerial timidity - and the requirement for natural justice - for having to stand down as the Minister for Health pending an investigation of taxpayer-funded trips to the Gold Coast rather than being sacked outright. Ms Ley has admitted that her travel claim for a side trip from Brisbane to the Gold Coast in May 2015 - during which she bought an apartment for $800,000 - "did not meet the high standards he [Malcolm Turnbull] expects of ministers".

