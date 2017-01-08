Sussan Ley saved by Turnbull's timidity
Sussan Ley can thank prime ministerial timidity - and the requirement for natural justice - for having to stand down as the Minister for Health pending an investigation of taxpayer-funded trips to the Gold Coast rather than being sacked outright. Ms Ley has admitted that her travel claim for a side trip from Brisbane to the Gold Coast in May 2015 - during which she bought an apartment for $800,000 - "did not meet the high standards he [Malcolm Turnbull] expects of ministers".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|2 hr
|Hocus Pocus
|3
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Sat
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC