Strong 6.1 earthquake off coast of Fiji

SUVA, Fiji- A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm was centred 152 kilometres southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometres from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometres.

