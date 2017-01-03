Showgirl exhibit in Ararat

Showgirl exhibit in Ararat

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Wimmera Mail-Times

DIVA DELIVERY: Ararat's Sue Kennedy, councillor Gwenda Allgood and Carole Mules get a sneak preview of Kylie's costumes. Picture: OLIVIA PAGE Minogue's Kylie on Stage exhibition is set to arrive in town mid-next year to mark the opening of the $6 million Ararat arts precinct redevelopment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Mon Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC