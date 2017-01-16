Scrapped Australia Day Live concert to be replaced by ACT government's 'Australia Day in the Capi...
The ACT government has announced ten days out from Australia Day that it will stage its own concert following the cancellation of the annual national event in August. It is hoped a 60,000-strong crowd will flock to Regatta Point on January 26 for the free 'Australia Day in the Capital' event to be headlined by indie rock band British India.
