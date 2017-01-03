Scientists investigate thing that nea...

Scientists investigate thing that nearly destroyed Great Barrier Reef 125,000 years ago

Sunday

A recent study found that the Great Barrier Reef was nearly destroyed roughly 125,000 years ago due to rapid sea-level rise from melting glaciers and polar ice sheets. If left unchecked, the Earth could be headed for similar sea levels in the future.

Chicago, IL

