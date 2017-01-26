Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susa...

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy weighs in on Muslim travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

Protests have been taking place outside John F Kennedy International Airport in New York over US president Donald Trump's travel ban. The Human Rights Commission has called on people to stand alongside Muslim New Zealanders in the wake of the clampdown on travellers from seven Muslim countries ordered by United States president Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Sat JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC