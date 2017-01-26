Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy weighs in on Muslim travel ban
Protests have been taking place outside John F Kennedy International Airport in New York over US president Donald Trump's travel ban. The Human Rights Commission has called on people to stand alongside Muslim New Zealanders in the wake of the clampdown on travellers from seven Muslim countries ordered by United States president Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother's torment: Why my son took his life
|Sat
|JSERVE
|1
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Jan 26
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC