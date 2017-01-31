Puddings can be a whisky business

Puddings can be a whisky business

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

A SUNDAY roast is nothing without a mouth-wateringly crisp, golden and puffy Yorkshire pudding - it's the perfect accompaniment to beef and a handy receptacle for the gravy. Two aficionados, who have perfected their puds and are ready to do batter in the name of friendly competition, run a neighbouring pub and restaurant in Black Jack Street, Cirencester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) 3 hr Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... 23 hr Frenchie 4
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Jan 28 JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC