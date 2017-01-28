Protests are irritating, and vital to...

Protests are irritating, and vital to our democracy

Protests tend to be irritating - long, dull, attractive to the barking mad. At least they usually have hopeless sound systems so you don't have to hear the long, dull, and often mad speeches.

