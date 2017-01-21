Protesters rally worldwide in solidar...

Protesters rally worldwide in solidarity with Washington march

Protesters in the United States and around the world are joining marches Saturday to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump's presidency. The key focus of the day is the Women's March on Washington, which organizers say could attract a quarter of a million participants.

