Police name cyclist killed in Taupo crash
The man who died in Taupo yesterday when a car struck his bike was steel industry boss and Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Nick Calavrias, of Wellington. The 67-year-old was a well-known businessman and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|22 hr
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC