Police name cyclist killed in Taupo crash

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The man who died in Taupo yesterday when a car struck his bike was steel industry boss and Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Nick Calavrias, of Wellington. The 67-year-old was a well-known businessman and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to business.

Chicago, IL

