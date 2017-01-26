Plane that crashed in Australia had flown from US6 min ago
A 69-year-old seaplane that crashed, killing the pilot and his passenger, in front of thousands of onlookers during an aerial display above the city of Perth had flown from the United States to Australia in recent years, an official said today. Owner and pilot Peter Anthony Lynch, 52, and his Indonesian partner Endah Cakrawati, 30, were alone in the 1948 Grumman G-73 Mallard flying boat when it crashed into the Swan River on Thursday to the horror of up to 60,000 witnesses who were gathering to watch an annual fireworks display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|16 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC