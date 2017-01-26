Pharmacist struck-off over child sex images
A pharmacist who regularly downloaded and printed out dozens of child sex abuse images at his workplace has been struck off. Over a period of 10 years, Geoffrey Clifford Allen would stay behind at work so he could look for the images on the internet, which he would then print out and store behind a cupboard in the office of the New Plymouth pharmacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|12 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC