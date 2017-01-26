Pharmacist struck-off over child sex ...

Pharmacist struck-off over child sex images

A pharmacist who regularly downloaded and printed out dozens of child sex abuse images at his workplace has been struck off. Over a period of 10 years, Geoffrey Clifford Allen would stay behind at work so he could look for the images on the internet, which he would then print out and store behind a cupboard in the office of the New Plymouth pharmacy.

Chicago, IL

