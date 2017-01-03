'Paralysed with fear': New Zealander ...

'Paralysed with fear': New Zealander recounts dramatic fatal US airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A New Zealand woman has told of being "paralysed with fear" during the Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people, and wounded eight others. Caroline Gaisford, 35, of Auckland's Meadowbank, arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport about 1pm on Friday and was checking in when she heard the first gunshot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's weather map is wrong 3 hr Romel Esmail Moore 3
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC