Papua New Guinea: Fight Corruption and Police Brutality
The Papua New Guinean government has failed to adequately address gender inequality, violence, corruption, or excessive use of force by police, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2017 . In May 2016, Papua New Guinea's human rights record came under detailed scrutiny during its periodic review at the United Nations Human Rights Council.
