'One of a kind': Tributes for Kununurra drowning victim

The remote northern West Australian town of Kununurra is mourning the drowning of 25-year-old electrician John Young, who has been described as a "one- of-a-kind". Police found Mr Young's body on Monday morning, about 6km from where he was last seen more than 24 hours before in Ivanhoe Crossing.

Chicago, IL

