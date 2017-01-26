One dead in fatal crash near Gore
An independent review into the mental health system in Wellington following five homicides has found serious failings, and highlights the need for a nationwide mental health inquiry, the Green Party said today. "The serious issues with Wellington mental health services should not be ignored, and neither should the problems that are plaguing our mental health system throughout the country," said Green Party health spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.
