Oncologist to headline national day
ON BOARD: Dr Bronwyn King will be Ararat Rural City's Australia Day ambassador and guest speaker at the Alexandra Oval community centre on January 26. Cancer specialist and anti-tobacco advocate Dr Bronwyn King has been announced as Ararat Rural City's Australia Day ambassador. Dr King will be the speaker at a ceremony hosted at the Alexandra Oval community centre on January 26 from 12pm.
