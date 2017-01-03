Oncologist to headline national day

ON BOARD: Dr Bronwyn King will be Ararat Rural City's Australia Day ambassador and guest speaker at the Alexandra Oval community centre on January 26. Cancer specialist and anti-tobacco advocate Dr Bronwyn King has been announced as Ararat Rural City's Australia Day ambassador. Dr King will be the speaker at a ceremony hosted at the Alexandra Oval community centre on January 26 from 12pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.