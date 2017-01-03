Offbeat New Zealand: The man who boug...

Offbeat New Zealand: The man who bought the whole town

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

That would be a shame. While Otira has had many claims to fame over its wild hard-case history, at the moment it is fascinating because it has just one owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) 18 hr Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC