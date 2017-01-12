Nick Cave plays first gig and gives first interview since his sona s death

Nick Cave plays first gig and gives f...

Nick Cave has made his long-awaited return to the stage, performing live for the first time and giving his first interview since the tragic death of his son. Performing in his native Australia, Cave and The Bad Seeds played at Derwent Entertainment Centre in Hobart in his native Australia - their first show in three years since his son Arthur died from falling from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015.

