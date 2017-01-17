New Zealand residential building consents slide in November after quake
New Zealand's residential building consents took a tumble in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, largely due to earthquake disruption in the capital city of Wellington. Seasonally adjusted dwelling consents fell 9.2 percent to 2,406 percent in November, after rising 2 percent in October, Statistics New Zealand said.
