New Zealand leads global marches in defence of women's rights...

Hundreds of women and men stepped out across the country on Saturday morning to lead a global march in defence of women's rights. Timed to coincide with US President Donald Trump's first day in office, the movement is in response to the rising rhetoric of far-right populism around the world.

