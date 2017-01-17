New Zealand leads global marches in defence of women's rights...
Hundreds of women and men stepped out across the country on Saturday morning to lead a global march in defence of women's rights. Timed to coincide with US President Donald Trump's first day in office, the movement is in response to the rising rhetoric of far-right populism around the world.
