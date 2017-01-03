New RFDS plane for WA
THE Royal Flying Doctor Service has been given a boost in Western Australia with a new aircraft that will impact "patient care and clinical outcomes" across the state's northern regions. The new Pilates PC12 brings the fleet up to 16 and will be the second plane to be based in Broome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|47 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|11
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Sat
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC