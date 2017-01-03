New RFDS plane for WA

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service has been given a boost in Western Australia with a new aircraft that will impact "patient care and clinical outcomes" across the state's northern regions. The new Pilates PC12 brings the fleet up to 16 and will be the second plane to be based in Broome.

Chicago, IL

