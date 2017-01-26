New Qantas safety video promotes Canberra's Mount Ainslie
SHOWCASED amongst popular destinations such as Field of Lights, Uluru, Canberra's Mount Ainslie also gets to shine in the new Qantas inflight safety video. The 2017 production features everyday Australians in unique destinations across every state and territory, ranging from the Victorian ski fields to sand surfing at Queensland's Moreton Island.
