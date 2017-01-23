National youth brass band's annual ge...

National youth brass band's annual get together

The National Youth Brass Band got together in New Plymouth on Saturday to start rehearsing for its annual concert tour. The 36 band members range in age from 14 to 22 years old and come from all over New Zealand.

