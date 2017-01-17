'My first home almost sent me broke'
First homebuyer Diana Sayed managed to buy her first home by herself and against all the odds. But what comes after left her with buyer's remorse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|2 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Wed
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC