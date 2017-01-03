More than 80 Kiwi kids abducted each year
Ranui Station in West Auckland where an 11-year-old boy was abducted and sexually assaulted on his way home from school after he got off a train. Photo / Jason Oxenham More than 80 children were abducted or kidnapped in the first nine months of 2016, with the age group at highest risk those in their late teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|7 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|11
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC