Mobility parking campaigns having zero impact
Even public employees are known to abuse the spaces, as this Hastings District Council car parked across two disabled parking spaces in Wellington in 2015 shows. Nearly two in 10 New Zealanders illegally park in a handicapped space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Sat
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC