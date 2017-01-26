Miss Universe New Zealand wows crowd

Miss Universe New Zealand wows crowd

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Miss Universe New Zealand is winning hearts in her mother's homeland - being voted one of the people's favourites after her runway appearance at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila this week. At one of the preliminary events leading up to the Miss Universe grand finale to be held on January 30, Tania Dawson was given resounding cheers from the many fans gathered at the arena.

