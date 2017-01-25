Military wants lawsuit over Mariana Islands proposal tossed
The U.S. military is seeking to have a federal lawsuit challenging its plans to expand operations on the Mariana Islands dismissed. The Department of Defense claims the court does not have the authority to question the $8 billion international agreement that will move as many as 5,000 U.S. Marines from Japan to the Marianas in Dededo, Guam, The Pacific Daily News reported Monday.
