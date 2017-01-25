Military wants lawsuit over Mariana I...

Military wants lawsuit over Mariana Islands proposal tossed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The U.S. military is seeking to have a federal lawsuit challenging its plans to expand operations on the Mariana Islands dismissed. The Department of Defense claims the court does not have the authority to question the $8 billion international agreement that will move as many as 5,000 U.S. Marines from Japan to the Marianas in Dededo, Guam, The Pacific Daily News reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Tue BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC