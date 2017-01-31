Migration seen underpinning NZ growth

Migration seen underpinning NZ growth

New Zealand's strong economic growth story looks set to be underpinned this year by ongoing record net migration flows, economists said. Statistics NZ data released yesterday saw record numbers of tourists and immigrants in 2016 with more migrants coming in on work visas and more holidaymakers than ever before.

Chicago, IL

