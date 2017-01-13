Mass resignations threat after power ...

Mass resignations threat after power plant industrial deal scrapped

Victoria's energy security could be threatened by the mass resignation of workers from one of Australia's biggest power plants after energy giant AGL won a bid to tear up a long-standing industrial agreement. In a potentially explosive development, The Fair Work Commission on Thursday agreed to abolish existing pay conditions for all employees at the Loy Yang power plant in the Latrobe Valley.

