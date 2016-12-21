Manus Island refugees 'bashed by cops'

TWO Iranian refugees on Manus Island were reportedly bashed by a group of Papua New Guinea police and immigration officials on New Year's Eve and are now in custody without charge or medical attention. The Refugee Action Coalition says the two men, whose first names are Mehdi and Mohammad, were joining in new year's celebrations when they were confronted by Papua New Guinea Immigration officials who told them they had no right to be outside the detention centre, and, along with police officers, assaulted them.

Chicago, IL

